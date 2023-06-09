We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT - Free Report) closed at $19.86, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate finance company had gained 16.55% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $171.8 million, up 16.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $687.09 million, which would represent changes of -1.05% and +9.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.75.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.