We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PPL (PPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.84, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 6.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.98.
We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.