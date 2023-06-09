Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) is a distributor of perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) is a financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) is the holding company for Dime Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

finance