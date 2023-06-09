We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 56.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that TAST has returned about 333.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 11.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 40.2% year-to-date.
For Tecnoglass, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, meaning that TAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carrols Restaurant Group and Tecnoglass as they could maintain their solid performance.