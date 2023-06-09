We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DOX or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) and Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Amdocs has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Dynatrace has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DOX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DT has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
DOX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.86, while DT has a forward P/E of 50.83. We also note that DOX has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.58.
Another notable valuation metric for DOX is its P/B ratio of 3.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DT has a P/B of 9.13.
These metrics, and several others, help DOX earn a Value grade of B, while DT has been given a Value grade of F.
DOX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DOX is the superior option right now.