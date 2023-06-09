We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $217.31, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 8.06% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 89.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion, up 5.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $78.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +93.4% and +18.03%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.12% lower. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.