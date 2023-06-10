We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $111.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 5.16% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 765.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $780.78 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.
CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.49 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.42% and +15.19%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.2% higher within the past month. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Copa Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.55, so we one might conclude that Copa Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.