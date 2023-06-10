We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.69, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.18%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.41% higher. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.36, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.