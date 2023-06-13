Back to top

Company News for Jun 12, 2023

  • Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) fell 1.7% as energy prices declined.
  • Shares of Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) fell 3.3%, continuing the downward spiral since the Pride controversy when the company’s initial announcement and later rollback of a LGBTQ-focused product line irked both conservatives and liberals.
  • Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE - Free Report) shares gained 3.4% after it was reported that the Photoshop software-maker was benefiting from the AI boom.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) slid 1.2%, with utility stocks tanking.

