Is Itron (ITRI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Itron (ITRI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Itron is one of 640 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Itron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI's full-year earnings has moved 56.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ITRI has moved about 41.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 32.8%. As we can see, Itron is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.9%.
For Adobe Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Itron is a member of the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.9% so far this year, meaning that ITRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Adobe Systems, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +35.1% so far this year.
Itron and Adobe Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.