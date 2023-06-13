We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cactus (WHD) Rises 7% on $150M Buyback & Strong Q2 Guidance
Cactus Inc.’s (WHD - Free Report) board of directors approved the repurchase of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for up to $150 million in total. Following the announcement on Jun 7, the stock rallied almost 7%. The repurchase will be take place through open market transactions.
In an investor presentation released on the same date, WHD stated that it anticipates second-quarter sales for its pressure control segment to be flat to slightly higher than the first-quarter level, citing stronger-than-anticipated custom activity compared to rig declines. Second-quarter revenues for the spoolable technologies segment are anticipated in the range of $105-$110 million.
Due to increased activity and better cost management, WHD expects adjusted EBITDA margin of 34-36% for pressure control and “in the upper 30% range” for spoolable technologies.
Given that rig declines are likely to continue through the middle of 2023, Cactus anticipates the U.S. onshore rig count to reach 650 by the end of the second quarter.
According to Scott Bender, president and chief executive officer of Cactus, the share repurchase program reflects the company’s expectation of higher cash generation from both the Cactus and FlexSteel businesses (over industry cycles), which is not included in the current share valuation.
He added that the company expects to continue investing in strong organic growth possibilities, paying down debt, considering attractive mergers and acquisition opportunities, and maintaining a sustainable dividend, all while executing share repurchases.
