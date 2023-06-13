We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.03, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 13.45% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Arbor Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 9.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $315.34 million, up 56.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of -10.31% and +29.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.75% higher. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.69, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
