We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IBM (IBM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
IBM (IBM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.42, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 10.14% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.74% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.5 billion, down 0.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $61.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.97% and +2.25%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. IBM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, IBM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.54, so we one might conclude that IBM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.