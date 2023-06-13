We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed at $730.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 10.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.74% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.1%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $29.15 billion, which would represent changes of +37.34% and +26.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.27.
Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ASML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.