United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed at $51.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 11.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.
United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of $3.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.96 billion, up 15.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $52.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +262.3% and +17.74%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower within the past month. United Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.45, so we one might conclude that United Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.