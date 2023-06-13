We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) closed at $85.31, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the tool company had gained 7.37% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 121.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.11 billion, down 6.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $16.1 billion, which would represent changes of -80.74% and -5.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.09% lower. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Stanley Black & Decker's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 95.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62.
We can also see that SWK currently has a PEG ratio of 10.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.