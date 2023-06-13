See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
T. Rowe Price US Equity Research R (RRCOX)
Fidelity Series Opportnstc Insghts (FVWSX)
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights (FVWSX - Free Report) : 0.27% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FVWSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 9.98% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R (RRCOX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. RRCOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.74%, expense ratio of 1.12% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R6 (JMGMX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JMGMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. JMGMX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 10.07% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.