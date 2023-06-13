We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY - Free Report) . MURGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
We should also highlight that MURGY has a P/B ratio of 1.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.21. Over the past 12 months, MURGY's P/B has been as high as 2.10 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.79.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MURGY has a P/S ratio of 0.64. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MURGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.