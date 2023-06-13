We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed at $145.06, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 6.79% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.95 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $81.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.86% and +1.52%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.
It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.