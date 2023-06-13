We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed at $32.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.
U.S. Bancorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.17 billion, up 19.9% from the year-ago period.
USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $28.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.15% and +18.8%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8, which means U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.