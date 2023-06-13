We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Phillips 66 (PSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) closed at $96.88, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 2.72% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.84, down 43.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.47 billion, down 34.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.25 per share and revenue of $132.17 billion, which would represent changes of -24.16% and -24.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.13% lower within the past month. Phillips 66 is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Phillips 66 has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.79, so we one might conclude that Phillips 66 is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PSX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.