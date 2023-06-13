We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $689.09, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 5.84% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.54, up 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.48 billion, down 0.95% from the year-ago period.
BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $34.29 per share and revenue of $18.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.03% and +1.61%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BlackRock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.
Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.