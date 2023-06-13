We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
James River Group (JRVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) closed at $20.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the insurance holding company had lost 5.5% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from James River Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $216.7 million, up 17.26% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $862.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.22% and +5.97%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for James River Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. James River Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that James River Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.73, so we one might conclude that James River Group is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
