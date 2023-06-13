We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $90.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 8.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 36.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.4 billion, down 42.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $10.84 billion, which would represent changes of -16.83% and -13.91%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Blackstone Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.
It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
