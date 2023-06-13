We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $126.02, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 4.71% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.13 billion, down 40.38% from the prior-year quarter.
BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.11 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.96% and -29.44%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.01% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
