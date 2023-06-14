Charles River (CRL) Introduces LVV Packaging Plasmids

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( CRL Quick Quote CRL - Free Report) recently introduced off-the-shelf lentiviral vector (LVV) packaging plasmids. These will provide a streamlined solution for the challenges associated with plasmid sourcing in cell and gene therapies.
The latest development is likely to strengthen Charles River’s Biologics Testing Solutions business unit offered under the Manufacturing segment. The new plasmids will be a valuable resource to develop new treatments for a broader range of preclinical and clinical development programs, along with continuous supply for commercial use.
LVV Packaging Plasmids in Detail
Plasmid DNA (pDNA) is known to be a critical starting material for cell and gene therapies. However, production challenges, such as capacity constraints and timeline pressures and the need for optimizing the development process, can result in increased lead time, cost and complexity.
Charles River’s packaging plasmids can be availed on an immediate basis, which reduces development costs and simplifies supply chains that streamline and secure LVV production. These offerings are expected to support advanced therapy programs and help accelerate the delivery of safe and effective therapies to those who need them most.
In addition to its off-the-shelf offerings, CRL also provides services to meet customer-specific needs, such as regulatory requirements or product characteristics. These include viral vector production services ranging from clone construction to good manufacturing practices for clinical trials or commercial use.
More on the News
The addition of off-the-shelf LVV plasmids follows the launch of Charles River’s pHelper plasmids aimed at supporting AAV-based gene therapy programs and the eXpDNA plasmid manufacturing platform. It has been established on decades of plasmid DNA contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) scale-up experience, which significantly reduces plasmid production turnaround time for advanced therapy medical product and vaccine developers.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at $1.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.6% up to 2030. Other Developments
In recent years, Charles River has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy portfolio with several acquisitions and expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet the growing global demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy services.
Earlier this week, CRL announced collaboration with the Korean biotechnology company, Curigin, for adenoviral vector production. The gene therapy developer will leverage Charles River's market-leading expertise in CDMO solutions to support its preclinical and clinical trials. CRL also entered into a plasmid DNA manufacturing alliance with INADcure Foundation. Through the partnership, the company aims to help the foundation deliver breakthrough treatments for INAD-afflicted patients.
Price Performance
In the past six months, Charles River shares have decreased 4.8% compared with the
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are
Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) , Lantheus ( LNTH Quick Quote LNTH - Free Report) and Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) . While Penumbra and Lantheus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Penumbra’s stock has risen 171.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at $1.56 for 2023 and $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.
PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has remained constant at $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 33.5% in the past year against the industry’s 23.6% decline.
LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ EPS have increased from $3.29 to $3.55 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 40.5% in the past year against the industry’s 23.6% decline.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.21%. In the last reported quarter, Haemonetics delivered an earnings surprise of 13.24%.
