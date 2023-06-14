We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 23.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 43.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.9% year-to-date.
In Ingredion's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.4% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Ingredion is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Celsius Holdings Inc. and Ingredion as they attempt to continue their solid performance.