Is Landsea Homes (LSEA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Landsea Homes (LSEA - Free Report) . LSEA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.68 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.10. Over the past 52 weeks, LSEA's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.68 and as low as 1.72, with a median of 3.61.
We should also highlight that LSEA has a P/B ratio of 0.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.34. LSEA's P/B has been as high as 0.56 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.36, over the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that LSEA has a P/CF ratio of 4.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LSEA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.14. Over the past 52 weeks, LSEA's P/CF has been as high as 4.87 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 3.39.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Landsea Homes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LSEA is an impressive value stock right now.