Are Investors Undervaluing Credicorp (BAP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Investors will also notice that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BAP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.72. Over the last 12 months, BAP's PEG has been as high as 0.49 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.40.
We should also highlight that BAP has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, BAP's P/B has been as high as 1.83 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.43.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that BAP has a P/CF ratio of 7.68. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BAP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.24. Over the past year, BAP's P/CF has been as high as 8.64 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 7.40.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Credicorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BAP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.