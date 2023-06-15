We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS - Free Report) closed at $7.49, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 27.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 26.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.
QuantumScape Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.