See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Inv (BIAFX) - free report >>
Columbia Dividend Income Inst2 (CDDRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Inv (BIAFX) - free report >>
Columbia Dividend Income Inst2 (CDDRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Columbia Dividend Income Fund R5 (CDDRX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. CDDRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 9.62% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. BIAFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With five-year annualized performance of 10.52%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.43%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Victory Sycamore Established Value R (GETGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GETGX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. GETGX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 8.62% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.