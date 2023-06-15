See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Commerce Growth Fund (CFGRX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. CFGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 12.58% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, FELTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 22.97%, expense ratio of 1.28% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VDIGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VDIGX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.29%, and annual returns of 11% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.