How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Wells Fargo?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications.
Wells Fargo ( earns a #3 (Hold) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on July 14, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.29 a share. WFC Quick Quote WFC - Free Report)
WFC has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.41%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.29 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. Wells Fargo is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
WFC is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at
Goosehead Insurance ( as well. GSHD Quick Quote GSHD - Free Report)
Goosehead Insurance, which is readying to report earnings on July 26, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.34 a share, and GSHD is 41 days out from its next earnings report.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goosehead Insurance is $0.29, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +15.65%.
WFC and GSHD's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
