Citi (C) Q2 IB & Trading Revenues to Fall, Severance Costs Rise

Echoing its peers, Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) expects a year-over-year decline in its trading and investment banking (IB) revenues in second-quarter 2023. At an industry conference, Mark Mason, the chief financial officer of Citigroup, said that trading revenues and IB revenues had been down 20% and 25%, respectively, so far this quarter.

A year ago, the company’s trading desk benefited from heightening volatility owing to interest rate hikes and the Ukraine war. However, the Congressional debate over the debt ceiling affected client activities in the ongoing quarter, dampening spurred market activity levels.

Also, with a more challenging economic environment and gloomy dealmaking volume, the company’s IB revenues have declined so far this quarter. Nonetheless, management sees some "green shoots" in debt capital markets activity.

A slowdown in business activities has compelled the bank to reduce headcounts and expenses. The company will reduce its headcount by 5,000 across the firm, primarily in the banking, markets and functions divisions.

Mark Mason said the firm’s recent job cuts will cause expenses to climb as much as $400 million this quarter compared with the first three months of the year. Mason expects the bank's expenses in the second quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $300-$400 million higher sequentially, primarily attributed to severance costs tied to the leaving of 1,600 employees.

Last month, Citigroup announced its plans to pursue an initial public offering of Banamex in Mexico. The planned initiative allowed the Wall Street biggie to restart share buybacks for the quarter. Management now expects to repurchase about $1 billion in shares for the quarter.

Over the past six months, shares of C have gained 8.1% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.

Amid the current challenging economic environment, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) and Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) also provided a bleak near-term outlook.

Morgan Stanley’s co-president Andy Saperstein recently said that the firm expected a year-over-year decline in its trading and IB revenues for the second quarter of 2023.

Saperstein believes that because of a more challenging economic environment, Morgan Stanley’s sales and trading “results will be notably down year over year versus a strong second quarter last year,” while “investment banking is also very challenged."

Bank of America expects IB fees and trading revenues to be flat in second-quarter 2023.


