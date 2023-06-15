We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brown & Brown (BRO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Brown & Brown is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brown & Brown is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BRO has returned about 13.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.4%. As we can see, Brown & Brown is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 19.6% year-to-date.
For Banco Santander-Chile, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Brown & Brown belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that BRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Banco Santander-Chile falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.9%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Brown & Brown and Banco Santander-Chile. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.