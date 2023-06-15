We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coca-Cola European (CCEP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Coca-Cola European is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CCEP has returned about 18.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 0.2% on average. This means that Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.1%.
The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC's current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola European is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7% this year, meaning that CCEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola HBC is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coca-Cola European and Coca-Cola HBC as they could maintain their solid performance.