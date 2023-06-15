We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arcosa (ACA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arcosa (ACA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arcosa is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 44.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ACA has returned about 34.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 22.2%. As we can see, Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 74.6%.
Over the past three months, Beazer Homes' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arcosa is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.9% this year, meaning that ACA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Beazer Homes falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +36.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcosa and Beazer Homes as they could maintain their solid performance.