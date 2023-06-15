What Lies Ahead of Chocolate ETFs Amid 7-Year High Cocoa Prices?

Chocolate aficionados are in for a bittersweet revelation - prices for their beloved treat are set to rise further due to climbing cocoa costs. Over the past year, chocolate prices have already risen by 14%, data from consumer intelligence database NielsenIQ shows, as quoted on CNBC. The price of cocoa surged to the highest level since May 5, 2016. Â¿Â¿Â¿
Chocolate aficionados are in for a bittersweet revelation - prices for their beloved treat are set to rise further due to climbing cocoa costs. Over the past year, chocolate prices have already risen by 14%, data from consumer intelligence database NielsenIQ shows, as quoted on CNBC. The price of cocoa surged to the highest level since May 5, 2016. Â¿Â¿Â¿
The cocoa market is experiencing a surge in prices, with this season marking the second consecutive deficit. This deficit is causing cocoa ending stocks to dwindle to unusually low levels, which is a major factor in the escalating cocoa pricesÂ¿Â¿Â¿.
Weather Phenomena and its Impact on Cocoa Production
Sergey Chetvertakov, Principal Research Analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, notes that the El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to bring lower-than-average rainfall and strong Harmattan winds to West Africa, where the majority of the world's cocoa is produced, as quoted on CNBC.
Specifically, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana make up more than 60% of global cocoa production. As a result, the cocoa market could face another deficit in the subsequent season, which runs from October to September next year. This would likely drive cocoa futures even higher, potentially reaching as much as $3,600 per metric tonÂ¿Â¿Â¿.
Sweet and Sour of Sugar Prices
Apart from cocoa, sugar, another principal ingredient of chocolate, is also witnessing price hikes — reaching an 11-year high in April. This is due to ongoing supply concerns in India, Thailand, Mainland China, and the European Union, where drought conditions have affected cropsÂ¿Â¿Â¿Â¿Â¿Â¿.
Impact on Chocolate Prices and Consumption
Given these developments, chocolate producers are likely to pass on the higher production costs to consumers, which will consequently result in higher chocolate prices. This cost transfer comes as chocolate producers continue to grapple with rising raw material costs, surging energy expenses, and elevated interest ratesÂ¿Â¿Â¿.
A significant component of chocolate is cocoa butter, which has also seen a 20.5% increase in prices year-to-date. As a result, chocolate prices are anticipated to mirror the trend in cocoa butter prices, and chocolate consumption is currently near record highs in Europe, the world's largest importer of cocoaÂ¿Â¿Â¿Â¿Â¿Â¿.
ETF Impact
Pure-play cocoa ETN iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NIB - Free Report) jumped about 30% this year. Hence, while chocolate may be getting more expensive, for the savvy investor, it could also be getting more profitable.
The situation puts the focus on chocolate makers like the Hershey Company (HSY - Free Report) and Mondelez International (MDLZ - Free Report) . The duo has a considerable focus on the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG - Free Report) and Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ - Free Report) . As long as consumers withstand higher chocolate prices, these companies and ETFs should do well. If the demand starts falling, the duo's profitability will be hurt, and the same impact will be seen on the aforementioned ETFs.