Image: Bigstock
Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.82, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 23.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 106.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.01 billion, down 21.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $51.5 billion, which would represent changes of -76.09% and -18.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.56% higher. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 80.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.89, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 16.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.49 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
