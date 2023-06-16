We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.15, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.48 billion, up 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $20.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.1% and +0.62%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% lower within the past month. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.36.
It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.