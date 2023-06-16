We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $219.41, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had gained 4.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.34% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 94.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.2 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.03 per share and revenue of $78.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.69% and +18.26%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.52% higher within the past month. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.