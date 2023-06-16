We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.75, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.01 billion, down 49.51% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $68.1 billion, which would represent changes of -49.09% and -32.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.
Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.