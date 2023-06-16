We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $39.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $118.62 million, up 39.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $482.89 million, which would represent changes of +20.36% and +28.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.08.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.