Medical Properties (MPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $9.12, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 19.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $354.87 million, down 11.33% from the year-ago period.
MPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.74% and -6.53%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Medical Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.92, so we one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.