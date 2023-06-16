We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $92.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had lost 0.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, down 4.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.63 billion, up 5.22% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $89.65 billion, which would represent changes of +8.5% and +8.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Walt Disney's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.12, which means Walt Disney is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
