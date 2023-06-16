Back to top

Nucor (NUE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $151.18, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel company had gained 7.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $5.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion, down 23.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.97 per share and revenue of $35.45 billion, which would represent changes of -41.06% and -14.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. Nucor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nucor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


