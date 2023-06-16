We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $111.70, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EOG Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EOG Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.6 billion, down 24.4% from the year-ago period.
EOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $23.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.59% and -7.79%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EOG Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.38% lower. EOG Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.2, which means EOG Resources is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that EOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.37 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.