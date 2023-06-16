We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
APi (APG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APi (APG - Free Report) closed at $25.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
APi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APi to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion, up 6.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.78% and +6.16%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APi is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note APi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17, so we one might conclude that APi is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that APG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow APG in the coming trading sessions