Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Atkore Inc. (ATKR - Free Report) closed at $141.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 7.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Atkore Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.26, down 29.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $939.4 million, down 11.51% from the year-ago period.
ATKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.82 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.31% and -7.95%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atkore Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atkore Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Atkore Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.07.
The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
