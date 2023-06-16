We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed at $98.19, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 5.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $500.37 million, up 23.2% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.39% and +24.92%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% higher. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.59, so we one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, DDOG's PEG ratio is currently 3.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.